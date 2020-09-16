Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LEGN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

LEGN stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation develops cell therapy solutions for cancer patients. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cayman Islands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

