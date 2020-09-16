Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
LEGN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.
LEGN stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80.
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech Corporation develops cell therapy solutions for cancer patients. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cayman Islands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.
