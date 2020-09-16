LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPSN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.40. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $1,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,598 shares of company stock worth $3,597,103. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.