NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.95 and its 200 day moving average is $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,820.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.