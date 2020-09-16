Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 45,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

