Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Guggenheim lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Monro by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,535,000 after buying an additional 358,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monro during the second quarter valued at about $16,961,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 4,081.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 243,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,840 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the first quarter valued at about $5,157,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the second quarter valued at about $5,907,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

