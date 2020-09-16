Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ OFED opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. Oconee Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 million, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 4.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Oconee Federal Financial by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Oconee Federal Financial by 28.7% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Oconee Federal Financial during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

