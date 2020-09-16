BidaskClub Downgrades Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Buy

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of LNDC opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landec will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Landec by 26.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Landec by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Landec by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Landec by 107.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Landec by 8.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,033,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 225,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

