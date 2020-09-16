MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.73. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 2.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $773,651. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

