Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRUS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $126.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 17.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 599,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.