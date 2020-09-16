ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ORBC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of ORBC opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.28. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. On average, analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

