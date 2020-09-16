Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 29,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $750,672.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 31.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

