Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. Analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 53,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,811,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.