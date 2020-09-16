IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

ISEE has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,642,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,767,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,142 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $8,898,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

