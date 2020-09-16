Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

Intuit stock opened at $322.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after buying an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after buying an additional 916,632 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 382.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after buying an additional 906,936 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Intuit by 97.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after buying an additional 644,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intuit by 116.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 480,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

