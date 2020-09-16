Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 3.42.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Analyst Recommendations for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

