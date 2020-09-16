InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $40,579.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $898,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,404,000 after acquiring an additional 103,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

