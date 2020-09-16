Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. Hemisphere Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.67 million, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,583.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,629 shares of company stock valued at $302,051 in the last three months. 52.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 774,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 47,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

