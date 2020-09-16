The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $365.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. Analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,274,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 485,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 251,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 154,278 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 127,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

