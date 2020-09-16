Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

GNTX stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 70,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

