Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 54.66% and a return on equity of 38.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 33.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.