BidaskClub Lowers Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Sell

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GAIN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

GAIN opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $306.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth $2,636,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 247,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 189,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 92,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 42,322 shares in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

