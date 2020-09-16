BidaskClub Lowers Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Sell

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
GAIN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
GAIN opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $306.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth $2,636,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 247,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 189,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 92,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 42,322 shares in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Read More: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.