Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,829.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus purchased 55,555 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,683 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,828,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 378.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
IVERIC bio Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
IVERIC bio Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
Intuit Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Intuit Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Immunomedics Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Immunomedics Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub
InterDigital Wireless Downgraded by BidaskClub
InterDigital Wireless Downgraded by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report