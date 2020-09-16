Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,829.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus purchased 55,555 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,683 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,828,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 378.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

