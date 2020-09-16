Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Forte Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist Securiti began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) EPS for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 516.31% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Analyst Recommendations for Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
IVERIC bio Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
IVERIC bio Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
Intuit Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Intuit Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Immunomedics Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Immunomedics Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub
InterDigital Wireless Downgraded by BidaskClub
InterDigital Wireless Downgraded by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report