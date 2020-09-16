Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Forte Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist Securiti began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) EPS for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 516.31% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

