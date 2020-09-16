EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.63. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $56,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $141,857.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,634.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,252 shares of company stock worth $722,237. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 5.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

