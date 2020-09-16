Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Everbridge stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.57. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $3,251,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $345,307.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,859 shares of company stock worth $10,250,606 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Everbridge by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Everbridge by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,699,000 after acquiring an additional 224,048 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

