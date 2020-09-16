Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Endo International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $698.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $687.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth $54,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the second quarter worth $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the second quarter worth $76,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

