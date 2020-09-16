Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFYA. UBS Group cut shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Banco Santander cut shares of Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.45. Afya has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.78 million. Afya had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Afya will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Afya by 98.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

