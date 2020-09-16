Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $88.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 522.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 148,594 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $6,437,000. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 23.4% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,176,000 after buying an additional 68,416 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 72,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 66,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after buying an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

