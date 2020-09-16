Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $272,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,330 shares of company stock worth $5,966,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

