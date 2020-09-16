Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 5,687.30%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $44,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $25,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,387 shares of company stock valued at $94,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,114,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,730 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $19,183,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $14,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

