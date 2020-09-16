KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBR. ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. KBR has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. On average, analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

