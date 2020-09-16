Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,114.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 62,436 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $6,138,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

