Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.36.
A number of brokerages have commented on WW. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.
Shares of WW stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.80.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 922,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 173,059 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.