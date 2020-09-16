Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on WW. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Shares of WW stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.80.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 922,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 173,059 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.