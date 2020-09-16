TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTI. ValuEngine cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 728.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

