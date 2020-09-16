Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.06.

BSIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 112,409 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 592.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 425,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 363,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.66. Brightsphere Investment Group has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

