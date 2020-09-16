Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. Research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

