Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

ZIXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Get ZIX alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 50,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 437,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIX stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. ZIX has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $321.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.52 million. Analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.