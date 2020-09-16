Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

WH opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.75, a PEG ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $94,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $1,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after buying an additional 470,932 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 114,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,309,000 after buying an additional 53,243 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

