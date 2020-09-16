Financial Contrast: Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) & FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) and FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Leisure Acquisition alerts:

94.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leisure Acquisition and FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leisure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leisure Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.46%. Given Leisure Acquisition’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Leisure Acquisition is more favorable than FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leisure Acquisition and FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A N/A N/A $2.35 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Leisure Acquisition and FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition N/A 27.35% 0.48% FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A N/A 6.94% 0.17%

Volatility and Risk

Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition beats FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Company Profile

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Leisure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leisure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.