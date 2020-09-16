Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts in a report issued on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.18 per share for the year.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HST. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after buying an additional 1,159,035 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614,347 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter worth about $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,986,000 after purchasing an additional 686,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

