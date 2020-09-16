Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

H has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,384.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $854,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 42.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

