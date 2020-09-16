Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Marriott International Inc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research note issued on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAR. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nomura raised their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Shares of MAR opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $90.95. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Marriott International by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 766,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 273,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 701.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,106,000 after buying an additional 1,580,576 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott International by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Marriott International by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marriott International by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 67,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

