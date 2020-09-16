Analysts Offer Predictions for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $247.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.35. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 553,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 508,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,938.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,900. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

