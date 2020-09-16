Head-To-Head Analysis: Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) & Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and Golden Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A Golden Entertainment $973.41 million 0.40 -$39.54 million ($0.87) -16.08

Hall of Fame Village has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Hall of Fame Village has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hall of Fame Village and Golden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Entertainment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Golden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.79%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Hall of Fame Village.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94% Golden Entertainment -16.69% -39.72% -5.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Hall of Fame Village shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Hall of Fame Village shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Hall of Fame Village Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

