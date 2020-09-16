Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ) Insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins Purchases 5,111 Shares of Stock

Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ) insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins bought 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £7,973.16 ($10,418.35).

SBIZ stock opened at GBX 157 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 148.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.75. Simplybiz Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.65 ($3.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $151.98 million and a PE ratio of 16.33.

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Simplybiz Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective for the company.

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

