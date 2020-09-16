$119.51 Million in Sales Expected for Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) will report sales of $119.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.24 million to $132.41 million. Actuant reported sales of $158.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full year sales of $501.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.18 million to $514.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $527.55 million, with estimates ranging from $474.75 million to $545.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actuant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,801.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Actuant by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the second quarter worth $242,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Actuant by 12.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the second quarter worth $419,000.

Shares of EPAC opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. Actuant has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

