Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $591.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce $591.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $601.20 million and the lowest is $583.00 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $618.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on WERN. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

WERN stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 222.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $2,801,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $2,354,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 61.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 136,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

