$52.65 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce $52.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.80 million and the lowest is $52.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $75.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $229.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.40 million to $230.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $345.35 million, with estimates ranging from $336.90 million to $353.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 36.8% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 268,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

WPRT opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.86. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

