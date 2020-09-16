$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will announce $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $11.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

CYH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 745,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 292,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 592.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,766,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,358 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,305,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 103,662 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.