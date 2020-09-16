Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.57 Million

Analysts predict that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report sales of $19.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoweb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.14 million. Autoweb reported sales of $28.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full year sales of $82.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.66 million to $83.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $90.69 million, with estimates ranging from $85.07 million to $96.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autoweb.

Get Autoweb alerts:

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barrington Research raised Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.15 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. Autoweb has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoweb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.